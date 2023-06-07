Virginia Children’s Theatre in a financial bind

| By

Inflation, supply chain issues, higher wages and smaller audience sizes since the pre-pandemic days have left Virginia Children’s Theatre in a financial bind. Managing director Jeanne Bollendorf says they asking for the public’s support during an “emergency fundraiser.” Bollendorf also says VCT’s education programs and youth acting camps remain profitable. As of now unless the emergency fundraiser is extremely successful they do not expect to stage a significant theatrical production this fall. See the Virginia Children’s Theatre website to make a donation.

Make a donation here