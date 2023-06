Roanoke city council tweaks agreement to acquire more properties for land bank

| By

Four years after Roanoke established a land bank to turn blighted houses into affordable homes, only a handful of properties are just beginning to get fixed up. In conjunction with the online news source, The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:

