ABC sees unusually high number of liquor shortages for this time of year

We’ve dealt with all kinds of product shortages in recent months, and you might just find that happens when you visit a state liquor store. ABC CEO Travis Hill spoke today to a State Senate Committee considering budget revisions. Hill said while warehouse shortages are not widespread at the moment, they are well above normal for this time of year, with imports like tequila and brandy currently the most affected. But glass shortages, he says, may impact other liquors as well. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

