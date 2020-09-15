Drive-through COVID testing events this week in Roanoke, Clifton Forge

| By

NEWS RELEASE: (ROANOKE, Virginia) – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events from 4 to 6 p.m. This week they will occur on:

Tuesday, September 15 at Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd., NE, VA 24016 (Parking Lot C)

Wednesday, September 16 at the Armory at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, 1000 Dabney Dr., Clifton Forge, VA 24422

These events are open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended. For questions about COVID-19 or to register for testing, call 540-769-2052.

“Testing is an important strategy that drives the public health response of case investigation and contact tracing,” said Elizabeth Leffel, PhD, MPH, acting emergency planner, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “Combined, these activities help to mitigate known positive cases and reduce the spread of disease.”

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public;

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness;

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering, especially in places where physical distancing (six feet or more) cannot be maintained;

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, your elbow or your sleeve (not your hands), when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

“We continue to stress the importance of taking personal precautions, including traveling only when essential, practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings when close to people not from your household and physical distancing,” Molly O’Dell, M.D., director of communicable disease for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, your family and friends, and our communities. We are still all in this together!”

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-19-rcahd-local-data-resources/, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.