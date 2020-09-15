Roanoke Police investigate latest shooting; victim not cooperating

By

NEWS RELEASE: On September 15, 2020 at around 1:00am, Roanoke Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue NW. Responding officers spoke with people on scene and located evidence of a shooting. A short time later, an adult male advised officers he was injured during the incident. The man was indirectly struck by gunfire, did not want medical assistance and refused transport. The victim did not wish to cooperate further with the investigation. All parties involved are known to one another. No one has been arrested regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing.