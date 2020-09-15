Northam: SW Virginia has highest number of new COVID cases

Governor Northam today announced that southwest Virginia is the state’s primary area of concern when it comes to the new of new COVID-19 cases — and rate of COVID tests that return positive. Northam says the southwest region currently shows the highest number of new cases in the state, even though its population is far less than other regions. The governor says it is not his intention at this time to consider tighter restrictions on businesses and activities in the southwest region.

(This story will be updated.)