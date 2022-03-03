Virginia ABC Announces Van Winkle Product Lotteries

| By

RICHMOND – Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available for the opportunity to purchase through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) online lottery in March. The bourbon whiskey, often dubbed the hardest to find spirit due to its low production, is offered by lottery in an effort to create an equitable distribution.

Virginia ABC customers will have the opportunity to enter online to win the chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons.

Each online lottery entry form will be available for five days. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing from all valid entries received during the lottery entry period. All entries received during each five-day entry period will have an equal opportunity to win. The lottery is open both to individual residents 21 and older and establishments with mixed beverage licenses. At the time of purchase, winners must present a valid Virginia photo ID. The name and address on the photo ID must both match the name and address on the winner’s entry.

Since licensee sales typically make up 20% of ABC’s business, a proportional number of bottles is set aside for licensees. Separate drawings are held for retail customers and licensee customers.

The dates for each online lottery, number of bottles available and product prices are as follows:

March 9-13:

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) – five bottles available (four retail, one licensee)

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) – 180 bottles available (144 retail, 36 licensee)

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) – 62 bottles available (50 retail, 12 licensee)

March 23-27:

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) – 1,207 bottles available (966 retail, 241 licensee)

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($79.99) – 361 bottles available (289 retail, 72 licensee)

All lottery entries must include the store number and address where the bottle should be delivered for customer purchase and pick up. Lottery entrants are encouraged to determine this location before submitting their entry.