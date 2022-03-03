With building offered at attractive price, SML Center vision becomes public

| By

The leader of efforts to purchase a building for a Smith Mountain Lake Community says there have been a few misperceptions since the goal was made public last month, but overall reaction is quite positive. The vision has been at the top of Vicki Gardner’s mind for years; she is the former president of the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce. Grand Home Furnishings is now offering to sell its now-vacant store at Westlake Corner at a below-market price for use as a community center, and with that, the plans for such a center are now public, and organizers are working to raise more than$2 million to make the Smith Mountain Lake Center goal a reality. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

