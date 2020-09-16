Vinton shooting leaves victim with “critical” injuries

NEWS RELEASE: Vinton, VA – On September 16, 2020, at approximately 2:15 PM, the Vinton Police Department was dispatched to a private residence in the 500 block of Chestnut St. in the Town of Vinton in reference to a malicious wounding. Additional 911 calls were also received reporting that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers located one male with critical injuries. Vinton Police officers are currently on scene investigating the incident. We do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community regarding this incident.