Vinton, VA – On February 3, 2025, at 4:40 PM, officers of the Vinton Police Department responded to a robbery at Truist Bank located at 210 Washington Avenue. The suspect, a white male wearing a camouflage hoodie and a mask covering his face, entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. No firearm was produced. Once the suspect had the money, he left the bank on foot and ran through the parking lot towards N. Poplar St. Detectives with the Vinton Police Department are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. This matter remains under investigation, and no further information is currently available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Charlton with the Vinton Police Department at (540) 283-7035.

