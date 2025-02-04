A groundbreaking ceremony for the new home planned for the RAM House day shelter on Elm Avenue, a 12,000 square foot building that Lionberger Construction may start remodeling by next month. RAM House hopes to move in late this year or early in 2026.

The expanded day shelter will feature showers, private counseling rooms and an array of services from other agencies, to help Roanoke’s homeless community get back on their feet. RAM House executive director Melissa Woodson noted they are just over halfway towards their capital campaign goal of 4.3 million dollars: