The American Heart Association wants Roanoke to go red on Friday. Roanoke landmarks, the Hotel Roanoke, the Berglund Center and the Wells Fargo Tower will be joining landmarks around the country in going red Friday night. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on heart month.

Friday is Go Red Day in support of heart health for all. The Hotel Roanoke, the Berglund Center and the Wells Fargo Tower will be joining landmarks around the country in going red Friday night. The American Heart Association wants you to wear red too. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.