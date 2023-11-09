Vinton officials hope new restaurant boosts town’s downtown

By

Vinton town officials see this afternoon’s official opening of a new restaurant as another important step to drive a continued revitalization of the town’s central business district. You may have seen Pollard 107 South in recent months as you enter Vinton on Gus Nicks Boulevard. It sits on a main corner at the downtown’s first stoplight — a highly visible location. And Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley says hopes are high it brings more business to the town. The restaurant conducted a low-key soft opening a few months ago in a building that had most recently served as home to the Star City Playhouse. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: