Kaine says selection process for new FBI HQ was flawed

Shortly before holding his regular weekly press conference today, US Senator Tim Kaine says he found out that the new FBI headquarters would NOT be located in Springfield and Fairfax County. Kaine also pointed to a letter released today from FBI Director Michael Wray, who expressed concern that the person making the final determination that a Greenbelt, Maryland property near Landover was the best site – came from someone with former professional ties to the parcel owner. Funding for the new FBI headquarters must be approved by Congress and Kaine hinted there may be some recourse there. Kaine, fellow Democratic US senator Mark Warner and Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin joined forces to lobby for the Springfield location.