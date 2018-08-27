Video: Radford Police seeks suspects in weekend fight, beating

Radford Police hope video taken of a weekend fight will help them identify and find the people responsible. One man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. It happened early Sunday morning on the 1200 block of Lawrence Street. We have full details and the video on our web and social media sites.

WARNING: Video has strong language.

Aggravated Assault WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE, some my find offensive.On 08/26/2018 at 0107hrs. Radford City Police responded to the 1200 block of Lawrence St. in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police units found a white male who had been knocked unconscious. The male victim was transported to the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. The victim was then transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. Witnesses describe the offenders as 3-4 black males, and one white male. Radford City Police is asking for help in identifying suspects and witnesses to this incident. If you have any information about this crime please contact Lt. P.J. Rutzinski at 540-267-3207, or pete.rutzinski@radfordva.gov . Posted by Radford City Police Department on Monday, August 27, 2018

