Goodwill Industries dedicate expanded Discovery Services Program

| By

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys celebrated the opening of its newly renovated and expanded “Discovery Services Area” today. Services offered include a day program where those with significant challenges can improve life skills and spend time out in the community while their caregivers work or take time off. An anonymous donation helped fund the Discovery Services Center renovation and expansion at the Goodwill jobs campus on Melrose Avenue. Stephanie Hoer is Goodwill’s senior director of program services:

8-27 Discovery-Goodwill#1-WEB