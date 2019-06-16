Victim hospitalized, suspect charged in Roanoke stabbing

From Roanoke Police: On June 15, 2019 at about 10:16 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a residence in the 300 block 9th Street SE regarding a stabbing. On officers arrival they located an adult male inside a residence with stab wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment. Officers were able to determine that the suspect, identified as Carl Davis age 43 of Roanoke forced his way into the residence and assaulted the victim. Davis was located in a nearby residence and was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Burglary. Detectives are still investigating this incident.