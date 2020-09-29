Veterans’ Parade cancelled: virtual events to run instead

NEWS RELEASE: Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia's Veterans Parade organizers made the decision to cancel this year's event. Instead, there will be a series of virtual events to pay tribute to those who have served. Members of the community are invited to participate by showing their appreciation for service members from all branches of the military through social media.

“Honoring our veterans is our top priority. That includes taking their health and safety – and the wellbeing of all our participants – into account,” said Jeff Perkins, president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, Inc. “Though our gathering may look different this year, we are excited to bring the community together in a virtual setting to celebrate our veterans as well as those currently serving our nation.”

Supporters will be able to honor veterans and active service members by contributing stories, sharing photos, and uploading videos to Facebook Instagram , and/or Twitter (#VVP).

In addition to activities on social media, WSLS and the parade organizers plan to produce a multimedia alternative that will pay tribute to our region’s veterans. As part of this effort, WSLS is planning to air a special 30-minute program on November 11th at 7:30 p.m. to highlight stories of veterans and the impact their service has made in our world. Elbit Systems of America will continue as a title sponsor of the event and will support the committee and television station’s efforts to celebrate veterans.

“We are thrilled to partner with WSLS to find a new and creative way to honor the brave men and women who have served,” said Perkins. “Not only is this a great way to continue the spirit of the parade, but it will allow us to share these stories with even more supporters at home.”