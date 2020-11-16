Vehicle fire closes northbound 81 near Lexington

| By

VDOT reports major northbound backups late Monday afternoon on I-81 in the Lexington area, the result of a vehicle fire near milemarker 192 has all northbound lanes closed. The backups now begin before you reach the US 60 Lexington exit, and they extend north of Interstate 64.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 192.3 in the County of Rockbridge, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. All North lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured onto Westbound I-64, onto US-11, onto Eastbound I-64, onto Northbound I-81.