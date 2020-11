Jump Into Mystery is making virtual visits with Santa Claus available

The Christmas season may look a bit different this year because of COVID, but that doesn’t mean that some of the festivities can’t go on as normal. One local business is helping keep some of the magic alive by giving children the chance to have a visit with Santa, but virtually. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

To sign your child up for a Zoom call with Santa and Mrs. Claus, click here.