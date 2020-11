GOP leaders say Northam’s new COVID rules go too far, too soon

General Assembly Republican leaders say Governor Northam acted too hastily when he issued new statewide COVID-19 restrictions Friday — and they go beyond what is needed to keep the Virginia case numbers in check. Those rules include a halt to alcohol sales in restaurants at 10:00 pm, restaurants most close by midnight and all public and private gatherings are now limited to 25 people. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

