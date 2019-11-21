Railroad crossing collision blocks only access to neighborhood

UPDATE: VDOT no longer shows the road closure to be in effect.

PREVIOUS: VDOT reports a collision at the Davis Road crossing over the Norfolk Southern tracks is blocking the only access to a Botetourt County neighborhood. VDOT reports responders are working to reopen the road as quickly as possible. The neighborhood is in the Bonsack area of Botetourt County, and Davis Road is in the only way in or out. No further details on the collision are yet available.

FROM VDOT: Route 658 (Davis Road) in Botetourt Co is closed to traffic due to a collision at the at-grade railroad crossing. Davis Road only has one entrance/exit point, so the road is currently blocked. Responders are working to reopen the road as quickly as possible.