VDH updates coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

| By

State health officials report 17 new coronavirus cases and 4 new hospitalizations for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There is also 1 new COVID-related death among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. The VDH reports 7 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City, 5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 1 new death in Roanoke County, 2 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Salem, and 3 new cases in Botetourt County.

Number’s from yesterday:

State health officials report 7 new coronavirus cases and no new hospitalizations or deaths for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. The VDH reports 1 new case in Roanoke City, 3 new cases in Roanoke County, 2 new cases in Salem, and 1 new case in Botetourt County.