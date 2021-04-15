VDH releases latest coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

| By

After three straight days of no new coronavirus deaths, the latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, show 1 new virus related death in the Roanoke Valley. There are 37 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties in the latest 24-hour reporting period.State health officials report 14 new cases and 1 new deaths in Roanoke City, 16 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 6 new cases in Salem, and 1 new case and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County.