Capitals to honor Backstrom’s 1,000th game in Washington uniform

| By

Washington Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom takes the ice tonight night for the 1,000th time in a Washington sweater. The team is showing a video tribute on the Jumbotron ahead of the starting face-off with Buffalo. And all of Backstrom’s teammates are wearing number 19 sweaters during warm-ups to honor the milestone. Evan Jones has more in today’s WPLY Sports Minute: