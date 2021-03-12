VDH lists no new Roanoke Valley Covid fatalities in last 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health reports no new Covid-19 deaths in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period — a rare occurrence this winter. Many of the recently-reported fatalities have been the result of a death certificate backlog going back to the surge in cases right after the holidays, but it is unclear whether the today’s zero number suggests the backlog has now been cleared. The health department reports 55 new Covid cases in the valley; 24 in Roanoke City, 17 in Roanoke County, nine in Salem and five in Botetourt County.