Good: Recently-signed stimulus package a “terrible deal”

5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good says President Biden deserves credit for his Covid-19 vaccination emphasis, but former President Trump is not receiving sufficient credit for “Operation Warp Speed” that led to mass vaccinations getting under way in mid-December. Good calls the just-signed $1.9 trillion federal Covid relief package a “terrible deal” for Americans, with $6,000 in new national debt for each person compared to the $1,400 stimulus payments many will soon receive. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Good joined the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News live for a discussion on these and other matters. Here is the full conversation: