Do Good Days volunteers lend a hand this weekend

Volunteers with the first-time “Do Good Days” that involves the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Wisler Plumbing and Air, and Wheeler Media are lending a hand this weekend. At the Oliver Hill House in Northwest Roanoke they were cleaning, moving furniture, and making much needed repairs this morning. About 25 volunteers will “Do Good” today and tomorrow at 12 local non-profits chosen from a list of nominees. Lateefah Trent is a mentor coordinator for the TAP youth program at the Hill House: