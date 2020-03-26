Valley Metro temporarily suspends all fare collections

NEWS RELEASE: In order to encourage the practice of social distancing while using transit, Valley Metro will be suspending fare collections on all Valley Metro transit services beginning Friday, March 27, until Friday, April 24 (subject to change). Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders will be able to exchange their valid/active transit bus pass for a new pass. Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders receiving a new pass should not activate the new pass until after the fare-free service period has expired. During this period of fare-free transit service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, passengers are asked to observe the following:

Only travel for essential needs.

Use the front door for entry/use the rear doors for exit. All Valley Metro vehicles are ADA accessible. ADA features on Valley Metro vehicles will be available as usual.

Limit interaction with the bus operator, with the exception being in case of emergency (Valley Metro staff will be available to answer questions/address concerns at the Campbell Court Transfer Center or call 540-982-2222).

No extended rides on one transit route will be permitted. Valley Metro staff will be closely monitoring each transit bus in order to maintain a safe environment.

If you have questions, please contact Kevin Price, General Manager of Valley Metro, at 540-613-5523 or by email at kprice@valleymetro.com.