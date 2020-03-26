Police: DUI driver charged with motorcyclist’s death

| By

NEWS RELEASE: STUART, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper K.D. Mabe is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at Wednesday (Mar 25) at 6:43 p.m. on Route 677, two tenths of a mile south of Route 672 in Patrick County.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Route 677, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Harley Davidson.

The Harley Davidson was driven by Jacob Lehue Goad, 30, of Ararat, Va. Mr. Goad was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The Nissan was driven by Joshua Ray, 35, of Ararat, Va. Ray was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

Ray was charged with Driving under the Influence, and Vehicular Manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.