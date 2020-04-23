Valley Metro Extends Fare Free Service Through May 8

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Effective Thursday, April 23, Valley Metro will be extending suspension of fare collections on all Valley Metro transit services until Friday, May 8. During this period of fare free transit service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, passengers are asked to adhere to the following:

If you are sick, avoid public transportation.

Transit passengers are encouraged to limit interaction with the bus operator and travel for essential trips only.

Passenger capacity is limited to nine passengers per bus.

Use the front door for entry/use the rear doors for exit.

Signage has been placed on all buses to encourage social distancing and behaviors as prescribed by the CDC.

Extended rides on one transit route will not be permitted.

Valley Metro staff will be closely monitoring each transit bus in order to maintain a safe environment.

All Valley Metro vehicles are ADA accessible.

If you have questions, please contact Valley Metro offices at 540-982-2222.