Suspect in custody following a nearly 10 hour stand off in Franklin County

| By

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: After an almost ten (10) hour long standoff, a barricaded subject in Franklin County has been safely taken into custody. Clinton Wayne Wiseman, 28 years old of Wirtz, Virginia, was taken into custody at approximately 12:00am/midnight without further incident. Specific charge information will be forthcoming.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in bringing this situation to a successful close: Virginia State Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and Franklin County Public Safety.

Previously: At approximately 2:45pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road for a warrant service. Upon approach to the residence, the subject barricaded himself within the home. Deputies are on scene trying to talk the subject out of the home. For the safety of these surroundings in this incident, Bonbrook Mill Road is closed from US 220 to Wirtz Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to detour and avoid the area due to road closure.