UVa, VT, Liberty basketball tournament openers announced

The University of Virginia Cavaliers will take on Ohio University Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. UVA is seeded 4th in the West Region; Ohio is seeded 13th.

Virginia Tech is a 10th seed; the Hokies will meet 7th-seeded Florida in their South Region tournament opener.

The Liberty Flames will face Oklahoma State in the Midwest Region. The Flames are a 13 seed as they take on the 4th-seed Cowboys.