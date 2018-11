US 220 repairs near Boones Mill to continue into mid-December

It will be at least into mid-December before repairs are complete along US 220 near the Roanoke-Franklin County line. A large pipe under the roadway’s median was damaged when the remnants of Hurricane Michael came through in early October, and getting to it has not been easy. For now, one lane remains closed in each direction at the work site. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:

11-30 220 Repairs Wrap2-WEB