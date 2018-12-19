BREAKING: “Active shooter” is pursued, shoots self after chase

What was an “active shooter” situation in Craig County turned into a high-speed chase — before the suspect shot himself. State Police say a man opened fire outside of Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative around 8 this morning before he fled the scene on Route 220 reaching speeds of 110 mph before he eventually exited the vehicle and shot himself. No names have been released. Police say there’s no danger to the public. No names have been released.



From State Police: Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are on scene at what was reported as an Active Shooter at Craig/Botetourt Electric Cooperative. The incident occurred at 8:09 a.m. this morning when a male subject opened fire outside of Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative. The subject then fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling south on Route 220. The Botetourt Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled from deputies reaching speeds of 110 mph. The subject stopped at a location on Route 220, and exited the vehicle with a weapon and shot himself. No law enforcement engaged the suspect and no law enforcement were injured. The suspect was transported by EMS to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no danger to the public at this time and VSP is working both crime scenes.