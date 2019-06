Urgent Love website looking for ambassadors

The Prevention Council of Roanoke County just wrapped up its 18th annual retreat, with opioid addiction the central theme. The still-developing Urgent Love on-line resource was one focus, with a call put out for “ambassadors” in each of the 26 counties it covers. Nick Bilbro with New River Valley Community Services agreed to do that. The goal is to have resource opioid addiction recovery information from all 26 counties online before urgentlove.org has an official launch sometime this summer.

