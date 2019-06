Person of interest in custody after fatal stabbing in Roanoke

A person of interest is in custody after a man was stabbed this morning before dying in the hospital as a result of his injuries. Roanoke Police say the stabbing happened just before 7:30 am in the 300-block of Walnut Avenue Southeast. That location is near the Walnut Avenue Bridge over the Roanoke River not far from the Greenway entrance there.