Roanoke Police ask for help locating missing man

The Roanoke Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating Gerald Stone, 55 of Roanoke who has been reported missing earlier this week. Mr. Stone left his Roanoke residence and has not been seen by family members since. Stone is known to drive a gold Chevy Malibu with Virginia registration WPN-4483. Anyone with information on Mr. Stone’s location is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212 or by contacting 911.