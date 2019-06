Frank Beamer puts home on market; see the listing and take virtual tour

The home of former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and his wife is now on the market: asking price $2.2 million. The on-line listing says the home has 8,781 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths. Beamer tells The Roanoke Times they are looking to downsize, and they have no plans to leave the Blacksburg area.

Click here to see the on-line listing

Click here to take a virtual tour of the home.