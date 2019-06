Goodwill Industries talks about latest Community Report

| By

More than 3300 people found jobs last year and about half earned special skills credentials. That’s from the latest Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Community Report, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

6-14 Goodwill Report Wrap#-WEB

Click below to hear our full conversation with Goodwill Industries on the Community Report:

6-14 Goodwill live in studio