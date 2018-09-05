UPDATE: Two victims from fiery crash not yet positively ID’d

Two people killed in a fiery crash yesterday near Shawsville have still not been positively identified. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were killed when a utility van and dump truck collided head-on along Alleghany Spring Road.
UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: On September 4, 2018 at approximately 1514, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash involving a dump truck and utility van in the 600 block of Alleghany Spring Road [just outside Shawsville]. The crash caused the vehicles involved to catch fire. Positive identification of both drivers is still pending at the medical examiners office in Roanoke. The crash is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS: On September 4, 2018 at approximately 1514, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash involving a dump truck and utility van in the 600 block of Alleghany Spring Road.Upon arrival, members of Shawsville and Christiansburg Rescue Squad along with members of the Elliston and Christiansburg Fire Department confirmed that both drivers of the two vehicles involved were deceased. Identification of both drivers are yet to be released pending next of kin notification. Traffic along Allegahany Spring Road is currently being detoured due to the incident.