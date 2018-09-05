UPDATE: Two victims from fiery crash not yet positively ID’d

Two people killed in a fiery crash yesterday near Shawsville have still not been positively identified. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were killed when a utility van and dump truck collided head-on along Alleghany Spring Road.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: On September 4, 2018 at approximately 1514, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash involving a dump truck and utility van in the 600 block of Alleghany Spring Road [just outside Shawsville]. The crash caused the vehicles involved to catch fire. Positive identification of both drivers is still pending at the medical examiners office in Roanoke. The crash is still under investigation.