Meet Ragnar: Funeral service introduces “grief therapy dog”

| By

A Roanoke funeral service has added a new member to its staff — a four-legged member named “Ragnar” — with the hope he can provide comfort grieving the loss of a loved one. Oakey’s Funeral Services say Ragnar may be especially helpful for children who are often unable to fully explain their feelings to adults. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-06 Ragnar Wrap-WEB

Click here to see Sam Oakey IV and Ragnar’s live appearance on WFIR.