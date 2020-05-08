Unattended cooking cited for fatal overnight fire in Roanoke

Roanoke City fire officials say unattended cooking led to a fatal overnight apartment fire. Crews were called out around 2:15 am to the 2300 block of Tukawana Circle Northwest. The fire was already out when they arrived, and smoke and heat damage was contained to that second floor apartment, but one person was found dead inside.

NEWS RELEASE: On Friday, May 8th at 2:15am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Tukawana Cir NW for a fire. On arrival, units were directed to a haze of smoke coming from a second floor apartment. Upon entry, units found smoke and heat damage to an apartment where an individual was found deceased.

The fire was extinguished prior to our arrival and was contained to the affected apartment. No other individuals were injured in the fire and no residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. Until proper identification is made and family is notified a name will not be released.