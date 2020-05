772 new COVID-19 cases — death toll rises to 812

VDH is reporting 772 new coronavirus cases this morning, bringing the statewide total to 22,342. Health officials are reporting an additional 6,662 people have been tested for coronavirus in the most recent 24-hour period. That means less than 9-percent of those tested are presumed to have COVID-19. Yesterday’s numbers showed 15% of those tested were presumed to have coronavirus. There has also been 43 coronavirus related deaths bringing the overall death toll to 812.