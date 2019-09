Uh-oh: Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy winter

If the Old Farmer’s Almanac prediction is correct, the central and southern Appalachians are in for a series of unwelcome snow events this coming winter. The Almanac has published continuously since 1792, and the 2020 edition is now on sale. Assistant Editor Ben Kilbride spoke live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

