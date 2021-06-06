United Auto Workers Will Resume Strike at NRV Volvo Plant

| By

(Volvo update 10am 6/7) RE: United Auto Workers Decision to Resume Strike at NRV Plant. Volvo Trucks North America today issued the following statement regarding the United Auto Workers (UAW) union’s decision to resume their strike at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, VA, after the members of UAW Local #2069 rejected the tentative agreement the parties agreed to on May 20, 2021:

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”

(previously from Volvo Trucks North America) Employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia.

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on February 8, 2021, and the negotiating teams reached the latest tentative agreement on May 20, 2021. The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.