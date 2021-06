A new children’s theatre is open in the Grandin Village.

A theatre that specializes in teaching younger children from ages 3 to 12 is now open. The PB& J Theatre Company is a for-profit organization designed to bring acting classes and small scale productions to the historic Grandin Village currently located inside The Roanoke Ballet Theatre .. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more.

