U.S. oil production is keeping gas prices from being even higher

If you are hitting the highways for a summer road trip, you will be paying a lot more than way the case one year ago; U.S. gas prices are about 54 cents a gallon higher than they were last year at this time. But experts say without greatly increased U.S. oil production, those fill-ups would cost substantially more, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

