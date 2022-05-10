Two years after landslide, work to rebuild Blue Ridge Parkway begins

| By

It has been two years since a landslide forced the Blue Ridge Parkway’s closure between Roanoke and Adney Gap near Bent Mountain. Work is now getting underway to re-open that stretch by the end of the year. Heavy rains took out a 150-foot section of the parkway, and repairing the damage involves a lot more than re-opening most roads you might travel, a project that officials say involves multiple layers of engineering and design work. Meantime, another Roanoke-area stretch of the parkway is set to reopen in June. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: