Roanoke firefighters rescue dog from burning home

NEWS RELEASE: On Monday, May 9, shortly after 7 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of 15th Street in southeast Roanoke for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story residential structure and marked it a working fire. The fire, which started in the kitchen, was quickly extinguished. Crews removed one dog from the home, which appeared unharmed. Damages to the home and contents are estimated at $45,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.